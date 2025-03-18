7,978 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.