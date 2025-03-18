805 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.