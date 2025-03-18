8,937 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

