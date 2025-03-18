9,557 Shares in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

