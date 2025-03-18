Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Trimmed by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

