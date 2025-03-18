AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 2,226 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 22,260.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

