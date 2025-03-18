AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 2,588 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $50,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,279.88. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KALV opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

