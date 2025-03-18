AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 4,671 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 59.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRI stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Our Latest Report on EVRI

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.