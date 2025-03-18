AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,612,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.