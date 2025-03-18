AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.06% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 267.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 682,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,508,467.20. This represents a 2.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

