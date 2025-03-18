AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 13,626 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 913,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $782.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

