AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 187,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlueLinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 142,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXC opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million.

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

