AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 131,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

