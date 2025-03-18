AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Andersons by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

