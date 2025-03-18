AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $26,665,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $7,326,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $6,784,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $4,369,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market cap of $879.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

