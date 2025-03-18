AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,058 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 89.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.60. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.