AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 19,025 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,021. The trade was a 38.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $728.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.