AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 19,025 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,021. The trade was a 38.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of PLAY opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $728.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
