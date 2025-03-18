AlphaQuest LLC Has $125,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after buying an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,251,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,047,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 2,276,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.