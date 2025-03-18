AlphaQuest LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

