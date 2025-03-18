AlphaQuest LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 63,457.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 159,356 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $694.74 million, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -40.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

