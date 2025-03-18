AlphaQuest LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.05% of Forrester Research worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 138.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 734.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 72.3% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 33,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 784,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.8 %

FORR opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $193.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. Sidoti raised shares of Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

