AlphaQuest LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 307.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,859,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 750.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

