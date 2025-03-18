AlphaQuest LLC Increases Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,767,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

