AlphaQuest LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15,400.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

