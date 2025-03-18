AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,798 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $113,732.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,247,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,310,035.56. This trade represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,889 shares of company stock worth $729,432. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.32.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Profile

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.