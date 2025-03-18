AlphaQuest LLC Invests $132,000 in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,686,686. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,635,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,486,527.42. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,829,454 shares of company stock worth $27,936,991. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.