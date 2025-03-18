AlphaQuest LLC Invests $158,000 in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $319.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $159,147.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,806.10. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $70,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,717.20. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $285,444 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

