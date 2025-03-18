AlphaQuest LLC Invests $164,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $575.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

