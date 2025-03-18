AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of PLPC opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.