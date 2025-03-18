AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 183.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 635.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.76 million, a PE ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

