AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 71,547 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBK. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

