AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Shares in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AURA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

AURA opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $122,374.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $177,242. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

