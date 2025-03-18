AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 314,200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 910.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FG opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.72.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

