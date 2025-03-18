AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 45.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 24.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Enterprises



Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

