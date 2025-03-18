AlphaQuest LLC Sells 35,428 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,428 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

