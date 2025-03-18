AlphaQuest LLC Sells 91,617 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,617 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

WY stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

