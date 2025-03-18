AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.56.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

