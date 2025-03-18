AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $10,377,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $18,893,000. Finally, Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,452,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Construction Partners Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $103.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $504,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,464.96. This represents a 23.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

