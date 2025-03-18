AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

