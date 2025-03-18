Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.13% of Ameresco worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 450,571 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 147,642 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 104,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 272,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 66,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. The trade was a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.