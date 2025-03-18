Amundi Acquires 40,387 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Amundi lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

ASX opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

