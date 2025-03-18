Amundi Acquires 81,945 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amundi increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 421.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,382 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,362 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,543,056 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 4.4 %

TRIP opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 722.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

