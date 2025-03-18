Amundi Acquires 83,340 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Amundi raised its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 333.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hayward by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hayward by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hayward Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

