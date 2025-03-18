Amundi Acquires 9,207 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 192.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,206.72. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.66. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

