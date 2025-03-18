Amundi Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 566,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 246,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.