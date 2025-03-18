Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 205.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Brady worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Brady by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Brady by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brady by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Up 1.9 %

Brady stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.