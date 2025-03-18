Amundi Grows Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Amundi boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Read Our Latest Report on FUL

About H.B. Fuller

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.