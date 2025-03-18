Amundi Has $1.52 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Visteon stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

