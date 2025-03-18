Amundi Has $1.55 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 187.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,902,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 158,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

