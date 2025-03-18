Amundi Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,543 shares of company stock worth $6,253,614. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $113.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

